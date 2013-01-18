ROME Jan 18 Swiss Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter said on Friday that he expects to reach a tax deal with Italy soon and that he hopes that Feb. 24-25 parliamentary elections will not interrupt talks.

The two countries have been negotiating since May as Italy seeks to bring home tax revenue lost when Italian tax evaders moved their savings to Switzerland.

"I'm confident along with the entire Federal Council that an accord can be reached soon on the entire fiscal package," Burkhalter said in a speech in Rome.

"I hope that the Italian election campaign does not interrupt the talks" centered "not on an amnesty but on a payment covering the entire capital, taking into account some parametres, like how long ago the deposit was made." (Reporting by Roberto Landucci. Writing by Steve Scherer.)