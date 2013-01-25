UPDATE 2-Deutsche Bank prepares 8 billion-euro capital increase
* Decision on strategy expected end-March - source (Recasts, adds background)
MILAN Jan 25 Italy's outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti has pledged to resume talks on a tax deal with Switzerland if he serves a second term after next month's election, a Swiss spokesman said.
Rome and Bern have been negotiating on a tax agreement since May as Italy seeks to recoup tax revenues from Italian citizens it believes have evaded tax by moving savings to Switzerland.
"On the political level Monti isn't authorized to negotiate during the period until the elections in Italy," a spokesman for the Swiss Federal Department of Finance said on Friday.
"He promised, however, that he would reinforce these negotiations should he be also the next prime minister of Italy."
Since Monti announced in December that he was resigning as prime minister, talks have continued only to examine technical aspects of a possible deal.
The spokesman confirmed that Monti and Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf met on Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and discussed fiscal issues.
Swiss Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter said last week he expected a tax deal with Italy to be reached soon and hoped the Italian election on Feb. 24-25 would not interrupt talks. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Decision on strategy expected end-March - source (Recasts, adds background)
ZAGREB, Feb 23 Hrvatski Telekom , which is 51 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom : * HT says its 2016 revenues rose 0.7 percent year-on-year to 6.97 billion kuna ($989.72 million), while its net profit was 1.0 percent higher at 934 million kuna * Proposed dividend payment is worth 6 kuna per share which would in total amount to a payment of 491.3 million kuna, or 54 percent of the annual profit * Expects 2017 revenues roughly at the same level as
COPENHAGEN Denmark would not oppose Britain trying to turn itself into a tax haven to woo companies after it leaves the European Union as it would put pressure on EU countries to increase their competitiveness too, the new foreign minister said.