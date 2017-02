ZURICH Oct 21 A Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Madrid made an emergency landing in Zurich on Friday morning, a spokeswoman for Zurich airport said.

The Airbus A320 landed at 8.25 a.m. (0625 GMT). All passengers have left the plane, spokeswoman Jasmin Bodmer said, adding it was not yet clear if there had been any injuries.

Bodmer was also not able to say why the plane had had to land. (Reporting by Katie Reid and Catherine Bosley)