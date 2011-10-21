* Unplanned landing was precautionary measure

* Three crew members in hospital for observation (Adds further details)

ZURICH/FRANKFURT Oct 21 A Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Madrid made an unplanned landing in Zurich on Friday morning after crew members noticed strange odours in the plane's galley kitchen and had trouble breathing.

Nobody was injured, but three of the six crew members on board flight LH 1110 were taken to hospital for observation. The flight's 85 passengers were rebooked on other planes going to Madrid, a spokeswoman for Lufthansa said.

"The stopover was a purely precautionary measure," she said.

The Airbus A320 landed at 8.25 a.m. (0625 GMT) and Swiss authorities were investigating the cause of the smell and the breathing problems, the Zurich cantonal (state) police said. (Reporting by Katie Reid and Catherine Bosley in Zurich and Peter Maushagen in Frankfurt; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Heinrich)