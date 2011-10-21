* Unplanned landing was precautionary measure
* Three crew members in hospital for observation
(Adds further details)
ZURICH/FRANKFURT Oct 21 A Lufthansa
flight from Frankfurt to Madrid made an unplanned landing in
Zurich on Friday morning after crew members noticed strange
odours in the plane's galley kitchen and had trouble breathing.
Nobody was injured, but three of the six crew members on
board flight LH 1110 were taken to hospital for observation. The
flight's 85 passengers were rebooked on other planes going to
Madrid, a spokeswoman for Lufthansa said.
"The stopover was a purely precautionary measure," she
said.
The Airbus A320 landed at 8.25 a.m. (0625 GMT) and Swiss
authorities were investigating the cause of the smell and the
breathing problems, the Zurich cantonal (state) police said.
(Reporting by Katie Reid and Catherine Bosley in Zurich and
Peter Maushagen in Frankfurt; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing
by Mark Heinrich)