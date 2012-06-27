ZURICH, June 27 Switzerland will widen the powers of its anti-money laundering unit as it gets tough in the fight against illegal money flows and the financing of terrorism.

The Money Laundering Reporting Office Switzerland (MROS) will be allowed to request data from financial firms identified in suspicious flow reports from banks and other such intermediaries, the government said on Wednesday.

It will also be able to draft technical co-operation pacts with overseas financial intelligence units, a task previously performed by the government.

The change, which still needs to be approved by parliament, comes after the country was warned it could be kicked out of the Egmont Group of national financial intelligence units over its secretive protection of financial data.

The government put forward an amendment to the law in January to allow Switzerland to exchange financial information with foreign authorities on money laundering.

This amendment included extending the powers of the MROS.

In May, the MROS said suspicious asset flows identified by Swiss authorities last year reached a record high of more than 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.12 billion) in 2011.

The move will enhance "the efficiency and credibility of Switzerland's system in the fight against money-laundering", the Federal Council said in a statement.

The amendment was passed by the government's seven-person Federal Council and parliament is expected to approve it after the summer recess.

($1 = 0.9630 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by David Hulmes)