ZURICH, June 27 Switzerland will widen the
powers of its anti-money laundering unit as it gets tough in the
fight against illegal money flows and the financing of
terrorism.
The Money Laundering Reporting Office Switzerland (MROS)
will be allowed to request data from financial firms identified
in suspicious flow reports from banks and other such
intermediaries, the government said on Wednesday.
It will also be able to draft technical co-operation pacts
with overseas financial intelligence units, a task previously
performed by the government.
The change, which still needs to be approved by parliament,
comes after the country was warned it could be kicked out of the
Egmont Group of national financial intelligence units over its
secretive protection of financial data.
The government put forward an amendment to the law in
January to allow Switzerland to exchange financial information
with foreign authorities on money laundering.
This amendment included extending the powers of the MROS.
In May, the MROS said suspicious asset flows identified by
Swiss authorities last year reached a record high of more than 3
billion Swiss francs ($3.12 billion) in 2011.
The move will enhance "the efficiency and credibility of
Switzerland's system in the fight against money-laundering", the
Federal Council said in a statement.
The amendment was passed by the government's seven-person
Federal Council and parliament is expected to approve it after
the summer recess.
($1 = 0.9630 Swiss francs)
