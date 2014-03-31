FRANKFURT, March 31 Switzerland's Beznau 1 nuclear reactor is to shut for about two weeks from April 1 for annual fuel rod exchanges and tests, operator Axpo said in a statement on Monday.

The 365 megawatts (MW) plant last shut between May 28 and June 9 of 2013.

Germany and Switzerland are about to begin the spring and summer maintenance season for nuclear stations, which can take big chunks of supply out of the wholesale market. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jane Baird)