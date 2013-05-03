Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
FRANKFURT May 3 Switzerland's Goesgen nuclear reactor is due to go offline on May 4 for an annual maintenance period estimated to take about two months to complete, the operating company said in a press release published on the internet on Friday.
The lead operator of the 970 megawatts (MW) reactor is utility Alpiq.
The comprehensive work programme is aimed at increasing power capacity by 30 MW, the statement said.
Power traders need to factor in plant outages to gauge supply and demand in the European wholesale market. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach)
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
March 10 Caterpillar Inc said on Friday it was compliant with tax laws, a week after federal law enforcement officials raided three of the company's buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)