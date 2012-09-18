(Beznau 2 back online) FRANKFURT, Sept 18 The following table lists planned maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear power plants. Maintenance usually takes place in the summer months and operators at two plants have given tentative dates beforehand. But operators of the Beznau and Leibstadt reactor blocks said they will not issue information ahead of plant closures. Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...) New entries are marked *** CURRENT OUTAGES PLANT MW TIME PERIOD LEAD OPERATOR Leibstadt 1,145 Aug 6 - for 7 weeks? Alpiq (3) PLANNED OUTAGES IN 2012 No more PREVIOUS OUTAGES IN 2012 Beznau 2 365 Aug 28 - Sept 17 Axpo (1)*** Muehleberg 355 Aug 5- 4 weeks + few days BKW-FMB(4) Goesgen 970 July 9 - 12 at 50% Alpiq (2) Beznau 1 365 May 15 - July 12 Axpo (1) Goesgen 970 June 30/July 1 5 1/2 hrs Alpiq (2) Goesgen 970 June 2-June 22 Alpiq (2) Beznau 2 365 March 23-April 15 Axpo (1) Muehleberg 355 Feb 8 BKW-FMB(4) OUTAGES IN 2011 Beznau 2 365 Aug 12 - Oct 1 Axpo (1) Muehleberg 355 Jun 30-Sept 24/25 BKW-FMB(4) Leibstadt 1,145 Aug 3 - 30 Alpiq(3) Goesgen 970 Jun 4 - Jul 30 Alpiq(2) Beznau 1 365 Jun 7 - 20 Axpo (1) 1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG. 2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%) 3) Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%) 4) Canton Berne (52.54%), E AG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%) Keywords: SWITZERLAND NUCLEAR/TABLE (Reporting by Vera Eckert)