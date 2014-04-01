(BKW has Muehleberg dates, Axpo has plan for Beznau 2) FRANKFURT, April 1 The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear power plants. Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer. Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...) New entries are marked *** CURRENT OUTAGES PLANT MW TIME PERIOD LEAD OPERATOR Beznau 1 365 April 1 for ca. 2 weeks Axpo (2) PLANNED SCHEDULED OUTAGES IN 2014 Beznau 2 354 Jun 17 - 29 Axpo (1)*** Muehleberg 355 Aug 4 - Sep 6 BKW-FMB (4)*** COMPLETED OUTAGES INN 2014 None COMPLETED OUTAGES IN 2013 Leibstadt 1,145 Sept 2 - 27 Alpiq (3) Beznau 2 365 Aug 16 - Sept 18 Axpo (1) Muehleberg 355 Aug 10 - Sept 6 BKW-FMB (4) Goesgen 970 Aug 8 - 23 Alpiq (2) Goesgen 970 May 4 - July 23 Alpiq (2) Beznau 1 365 May 28 - June 9 Axpo (1) Muehleberg 355 May 24 - May 26 BKW-FMB (4) Muehleberg 355 Jan 19-22 BKW-FMB (4) .................................................... 1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG. 2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%) 3) Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%) 4) Canton Berne (52.54%), E AG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%) (Reporting by Vera Eckert)