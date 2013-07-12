(Goesgen restart probably in two weeks, fault identified, being repaired) FRANKFURT, July 12 The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear power plants. Maintenance usually takes place in the summer. Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...) New entries are marked *** CURRENT OUTAGES PLANT MW TIME PERIOD LEAD OPERATOR Goesgen 970 May 4 - restart due within 2 wks (2)*** Alpiq says cause of generator fault identified + tackled after aborted restart in 1st July wk MORE PLANNED SCHEDULED OUTAGES IN 2013 Beznau 2 365 Aug 16 - mid-Sept Axpo (1) Muehleberg 355 Aug 10 - Sept 5 BKW-FMB (4) Leibstadt 1,145 no information in advance Alpiq (3) COMPLETED OUTAGES IN 2013 TO DATE Beznau 1 365 May 28 - June 9 Axpo (1) Muehleberg 355 May 24 - May 26 BKW-FMB (4) Muehleberg 355 Jan 19-22 BKW-FMB (4) .................................................... OUTAGES IN 2012 Beznau 2 365 Nov 21 - 22 Axpo (1) Leibstadt 1,145 Aug 6 - Oct 30 Alpiq (3) Beznau 2 365 Aug 28 - Sept 17 Axpo (1) Muehleberg 355 Aug 5- 4 weeks + few days BKW-FMB(4) Goesgen 970 July 9 - 12 at 50% Alpiq (2) Beznau 1 365 May 15 - July 12 Axpo (1) Goesgen 970 June 30/July 1 5 1/2 hrs Alpiq (2) Goesgen 970 June 2-June 22 Alpiq (2) Beznau 2 365 March 23-April 15 Axpo (1) Muehleberg 355 Feb 8 BKW-FMB(4) 1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG. 2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%) 3) Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%) 4) Canton Berne (52.54%), E AG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%) Keywords: SWITZERLAND NUCLEAR/TABLE (Reporting by Vera Eckert)