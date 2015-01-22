(Leibstadt says back online early on Thursday) FRANKFURT, Jan 22 The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear power plants. Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer. Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...) New entries are marked *** PLANT MW TIME PERIOD LEAD OPERATOR OUTAGES IN 2015 Leibstadt 1,145 Jan 21-22 Alpiq (3)*** COMPLETED OUTAGES IN 2014 Leibstadt 1,145 Aug 11 - Sep 12 Alpiq (3) Muehleberg 355 Aug 10 - Sept 8 BKW-FMB (4) Beznau 2 365 Aug 11 - 25 Axpo (1) Goesgen 970 Jun 8 - July 8 Alpiq (2) Beznau 1 365 Apr 1 - 14 Axpo (2) UNSCHEDULED OUTAGES IN 2014 Leibstadt 1,145 July 5 08:29-17:30 Alpiq (3) Beznau 1 365 Jun 16 - July 1 Axpo (2) Beznau 1 365 Jun 4-5 Axpo (2) COMPLETED OUTAGES IN 2013 Leibstadt 1,145 Sept 2 - 27 Alpiq (3) Beznau 2 365 Aug 16 - Sept 18 Axpo (1) Muehleberg 355 Aug 10 - Sept 6 BKW-FMB (4) Goesgen 970 Aug 8 - 23 Alpiq (2) Goesgen 970 May 4 - July 23 Alpiq (2) Beznau 1 365 May 28 - June 9 Axpo (1) Muehleberg 355 May 24 - May 26 BKW-FMB (4) Muehleberg 355 Jan 19-22 BKW-FMB (4) .................................................... 1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG. 2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%) 3) Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%) 4) Canton Berne (52.54%), E AG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%) (Reporting by Vera Eckert)