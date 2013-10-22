LONDON, Oct 22 Switzerland's net imports of raw
platinum fell last month to their lowest since May, data from
its customs bureau showed, as exports to China hit a three-month
high at 1.903 tonnes.
Switzerland remained a net importer of the autocatalyst
metal for a fourth month, with shipments from South Africa, the
world's biggest platinum producer, hitting their highest
since June at 2.937 tonnes.
The country became a net exporter of raw palladium
for the first time in three months, meanwhile, as imports
dwindled to a three-month low.
Russia exported no raw palladium to Switzerland for a third
month, although it shipped another 202 kilograms of
semi-finished palladium, a similar level to that shipped in
every month this since February.
Sales of Russian state stockpiles have helped keep the
palladium market in surplus for much of the last decade, but
analysts speculate those stocks are now depleted.
RAW PLATINUM September August
Imports 4,044 3,232
Exports 3,950 3,067
Net imports (exports) 94 165
RAW PALLADIUM
Imports 189 457
Exports 226 311
Net imports (exports) (37) 146
