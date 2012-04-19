* Deficit five times that of 2010

* Power production fell by 5.1 percent

* More nuclear did not compensate for lower hydro

* Usage fell by 2 percent

FRANKFURT, April 19 Switzerland's cross-border power trade deficit in 2011 was five times larger than a year earlier as domestic electricity output fell even though consumption also declined, Swiss energy office BFE data showed on Thursday.

The import deficit grew to 2.6 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) from 0.5 billion as imports of 83.3 billion kWh topped exports of 80.7 billion.

Switzerland was a net exporter between 2007 and 2009 after net imports in 2005 and 2006.

The country's electricity balance is watched closely by neighbours where power markets are converging.

Power trade volumes overall were higher, having already risen sharply in 2010 reflecting expanding wholesale trading activity across central Europe.

Swiss utilities in 2011 produced 5.1 percent less power than in 2010 at 62.9 billion kWh.

Higher nuclear production partly compensated for a fall in the output of pumped storage and run-of-river hydroelectric plants.

Hydro plants accounted for 53.7 percent of total electricity production, nuclear for 40.7 percent and conventional thermal power stations for 5.6 percent, BFE said.

Power consumption fell by 2 percent to 58.6 billion kWh.

BFE said that mild weather discouraged usage, the population grew only moderately, and the economy grew by 1.9 percent with a notable cooling down in the second half of the year.

BFE issued the following statistics in billion kWh:

PRODUCTION 2010 2010 PCT CHANGE

(rounded) Total 62.9* 66.3 - 5.1 Of which nuclear 25.6 25.2 + 1.4 CONSUMPTION 58.6** 59.8 - 2.0

TRADE Imports 83.3 66.8 + 24.7 Exports 80.7 66.3 + 21.7 Export balance 2.6 DEFICIT 0.5 DEFICIT

* The figure falls to 60.4 billion kWh once production consumed by engines of pumped storage plants is deducted.

** The full figure was 63.0 billion kWh. Entry reflects deduction of volumes lost in distribution and transmission. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)