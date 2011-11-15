* About 50 protesters were at Lindenhof in Zurich
* Protesters given 20 minutes to leave
* 31 protesters taken to police station
ZURICH, Nov 15 Swiss police on Tuesday
evicted anti-banker protesters from the Lindenhof, an ancient
square in one of the oldest parts of Zurich, just hours after a
similar move by police in New York against an anti-Wall Street
demonstration.
The 50 or so protesters were given 20 minutes to leave the
area where they first pitched tents a month ago, Zurich police
said in a statement, adding 31 demonstrators were detained after
peacefully resisting the order to move on.
Demonstrators had initially gathered in Zurich's
Paradeplatz, the main square in Switzerland's financial centre
before moving to the Lindenhof.
"The town council already cleared Paradeplatz on Oct. 17 so
the bankers didn't have to engage in dialogue but were freed to
pursue their exploitative schemes. Now the protest is being
completely suffocated," Juso, the youth faction of the Socialist
Party, said in a statement on Tuesday.
Police in New York early on Tuesday started to move
protesters from the Occupy Wall Street movement out of the
Zuccotti Park, a park in New York City's financial district
where they have camped since September.
Similar protest camps sprung up in a number of cities across
the world having taken their inspiration from Occupy Wall
Street.
(Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Matthew Jones)