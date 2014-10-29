ZURICH Oct 29 Switzerland's financial regulator
FINMA said on Wednesday it had banned the former head of Coop
Bank from management jobs in the finance sector for three
years, after the retail bank was found to have manipulated its
own shares.
FINMA has imposed 16 such bans on bankers in Switzerland
since 2009 when it first introduced them. It almost never makes
them public.
FINMA said Coop Bank, which has a market value of 714
million Swiss francs ($754.4 million), had manipulated the
market price of its own shares between 2009 and 2013 and that
former chief executive Andreas Waespi was "mainly responsible
for the market manipulation". Waespi resigned in July.
The ban has cost Waespi his job as chief executive of
Aargauische Kantonalbank, a local government-backed lender,
where he had been due to start next March.
In a separate statement, Aargauische KB said it would cut
its ties to Waespi and that it regretted the "unexpected extent
of this development".
Coop Bank said it accepted FINMA's measures, which include
correcting organisational problems that the regulator had
identified.
(1 US dollar = 0.9465 Swiss franc)
