ZURICH, March 26 The Swiss government has appointed former UBS banker Mark Branson as head of financial regulator FINMA, the regulator said on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old Briton is the first non-Swiss national to head the Swiss regulator and has raised eyebrows in Bern due to his past at Zurich-based UBS.

FINMA said Branson will take up his role on April 1. (Reporting by Katharina Bart and Caroline Copley; Editing by Mark Potter)