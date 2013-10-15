ZURICH Oct 15 Swiss elevator manufacturer Schindler cut its 2013 profit forecast again on Tuesday as weak currencies and overseas expansion took their toll on third-quarter results, sending its shares down 6 percent.

The group, which competes with ThyssenKrupp, Kone and Otis, said it now expected 2013 net profit of between 500 and 550 million Swiss francs ($551-$606 million), compared with an already-lowered forecast of between 550 and 600 million made in August. ($1 = 0.9073 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Holmes)