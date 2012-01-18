(Adds detail on attendees in paragraphs 6-7)
ZURICH Jan 18 Swiss police said on
Wednesday they had arrested two men suspected of throwing red
paint and scrawling "SMASH WEF" (World Economic Forum) in black
graffiti on the walls of the Swiss National Bank.
Several people are believed to have smeared paint on two
sides of the central bank building in Zurich during the night,
causing damage in the tens of thousands of Swiss francs
(dollars).
The two suspects apprehended are Swiss men aged 20 and 25,
police said.
Anger against income inequality and the perceived greed of
the rich and powerful fed the Occupy Wall Street Movement that
spurned copy-cat protests in cities in the United States and
elsewhere, including Zurich.
Occupy protesters are building an igloo camp in the Swiss
ski resort of Davos, where the global elite will gather for the
World Economic Forum next week.
Among those expected at the Jan. 25-29 gathering are Bill
Gates, Desmond Tutu, Citigroup Chief Executive Vikram Pandit,
Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney and London Mayor Boris
Johnson, as well as the president of newly formed South Sudan,
two candidates for the Egyptian presidency and, for the first
time in at least two decades, a minister from Myanmar.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will give the keynote speech
and is likely to be a focus of attention as a key player in the
economic crisis, along with U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner and IMF head Christine Lagarde, who are also attending.
The Swiss National Bank's reputation has taken a blow after
Chairman Philipp Hildebrand was forced to step down last week
following uproar over a currency trade made by his wife.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)