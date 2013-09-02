LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Sept 2 The Swiss National
Bank sees no end to the franc cap at present as current
conditions continue to warrant its existence, its vice chairman
Jean-Pierre Danthine said on Monday.
"The cap on the franc won't stay in place forever, but at
the moment we don't see the end of it," Danthine told a
gathering of business leaders in western Switzerland, adding
central banks had to tread very carefully when hinting at exit
strategies.
"The conditions justifying the cap are still there."
The SNB capped the Swiss franc at 1.20 per euro two years
ago after safe-haven buyers seeking refuge from the euro zone
crisis bid the currency almost to parity with the euro,
threatening the Alpine country's export-oriented economy.
Danthine also said that inflation currently posed no risk to
the Swiss economy.
"Inflation risks are non-existent in Switzerland at the
moment," he said.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)