ZURICH Nov 27 Barclays' private bank
in Switzerland has dropped out of a U.S. programme aimed at
cracking down on wealthy Americans evading taxes through hidden
offshore accounts, the British bank's market head for
Switzerland said on Thursday.
"We have recently exited the programme," Barclays executive
Francesco Grosoli said at an event in Zurich, adding that the
bank had done so "three or four months ago" after evaluating its
options and seeking advice. Grosoli did not elaborate.
A host of Swiss banks have come forward to join the
programme, which requires them to hand out some previously
hidden information and potentially face penalties of up to 50
percent of assets they managed on behalf of U.S. clients.
(Reporting By Oliver Hirt; Writing by Katharina Bart)