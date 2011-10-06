* To tax British nationals' money in secret Swiss accounts
ZURICH Oct 6 Switzerland and Britain signed an
agreement on Thursday to tax money kept by British residents in
secret Swiss bank accounts, a move which could net the British
government billions of pounds and help Swiss banking clean up
its image.
The agreement, signed in London by Swiss Finance Minister
Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf and Britain's Secretary to the Treasury
David Gauke, follows a blueprint struck with Germany to regulate
untaxed funds.
Strict secrecy has helped Switzerland build up a $2 trillion
offshore financial sector. But the country has faced an
international campaign in recent years against tax evasion as
governments with big budget deficits seek to boost revenues.
Under the deal, money held by British residents with Swiss
banks will be subject to a levy of 19 to 34 percent of the
account balance, and a withholding tax will apply going forward.
Swiss banks will have to pay 500 million Swiss francs ($630
million) upfront and the retro-active levy could net around 5
billion pounds ($8.2 billion) for the British government, keen
to boost revenue as it struggles with one of the largest budget
deficits among industrialised countries.
From 2013 onward, a withholding tax of 27 to 48 percent will
be applied, depending on the category of capital income. Both
rates are slightly lower than the respective top tax rates in
Britain.
The deal, which must still be approved by the parliaments of
both countries, should come into force in 2013, the Swiss
finance ministry said in a statement.
Switzerland is looking into similar deals with other
countries including the United States.
