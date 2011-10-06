* To tax British nationals' money in secret Swiss accounts

* Agreement should net British Treasury billions of pounds

* EU investigating Swiss bilateral tax deals (Adds lawyer comment, link to EU investigation story)

ZURICH, Oct 6 Switzerland and Britain signed an agreement on Thursday to tax money kept by British residents in secret Swiss bank accounts, a move which could net the British government billions of pounds and help Swiss banking clean up its image.

The agreement, signed in London by Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf and Britain's Secretary to the Treasury David Gauke, follows a blueprint struck with Germany to regulate untaxed funds.

Strict secrecy has helped Switzerland build up a $2 trillion offshore financial sector. But the country has faced an international campaign in recent years against tax evasion as governments with big budget deficits seek to boost revenues.

Under the deal, money held by British residents with Swiss banks will be subject to a levy of 19 to 34 percent of the account balance, and a withholding tax will apply.

Swiss banks will have to pay 500 million Swiss francs ($630 million) upfront and the retro-active levy could net around 5 billion pounds ($8.2 billion) for the British government, keen to boost revenue as it struggles with one of the largest budget deficits among industrialised countries.

From 2013 onward, a withholding tax of 27 to 48 percent will be applied, depending on the category of capital income. Both rates are slightly lower than the respective top tax rates in Britain.

"If you wanted to hide your money from the taxman you could park your money in Switzerland safe in the knowledge that your money was protected by the world's most robust banking secrecy laws," said Phil Berwick, director at law firm McGrigors. "This tax agreement ends all that."

The deal, which must still be approved by the parliaments of both countries, should come into force in 2013, the Swiss finance ministry said in a statement.

Switzerland is looking into similar deals with other countries including the United States and Italy.

But the existing agreements still face hurdles, particularly in Germany where the deal has come under fierce criticism for being too lenient on tax evaders and going against EU policy on transparency and information exchange.

The European Union is looking at whether Switzerland's bilateral tax deals with Britain and Germany are compliant with European law, Brussels' taxation and customs spokesman said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Ron Askew)