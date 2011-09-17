* State secretary informed banks on progress with U.S.-paper

* Banks in focus include Credit Suisse, Baer, Wegelin

* Italian politicians also signal willingness to negotiate-paper

ZURICH, Sept 17 Switzerland might find a compromise in a tax row with the United States, which could be settled with fines for the banks and the transfer of client data, and negotiations with Italy are also progressing, two newspapers reported on Saturday.

Switzerland's top tax negotiator Michael Ambuehl informed the 10 Swiss banks suspected by U.S. authorities of helping U.S. citizens to dodge taxes that the U.S. would accept to settle the dispute if the banks paid a heavy fine and delivered some client data, Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported.

The amount of the fine had not been decided, the newspaper said. Media have reported a possible fine could amount to about 2 billion francs.

The number of client names that would have to be transferred is also still being negotiated but could be somewhere between 1,000 and 10,000 names, Tages-Anzeiger said.

Mario Tuor, a spokesman for the Swiss department for international financial affairs, confirmed talks between Ambuehl and the U.S. authorities but declined to give further details.

Newspapers reported two weeks ago the United States had given an ultimatum to Switzerland, saying Credit Suisse and nine other banks could face charges unless detailed information on U.S. tax evaders using Swiss accounts was handed over.

Swiss newspaper NZZ reported on Saturday Italian parliamentarians had signalled to their Swiss counterparts the Italian government could be ready to negotiate on a tax deal.

Tuor said Switzerland and Italy were still in the process of fixing a date for possible tax negotiations. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Robert Birsel)