* Switzerland to present "clean money" strategy later this
month
* SP party wants foreign clients to prove money is taxed
* Economiesuisse open to self-declaration, with conditions
* ZKB, Credit Suisse CEOs say impossible to get proof from
clients
ZURICH, Feb 12 The head of a leading Swiss
business lobby group said on Sunday he was open to a requirement
that banks ask clients to declare their money is taxed, but said
that asking for proof is a step too far.
"I am open to the idea of a self-declaration for foreign
customers," Gerold Buehrer, president of the economiesuisse
lobby group told the SonntagsZeitung paper.
Buehrer said he opposed isolated action by Switzerland and
any move should be coordinated by an international body, such as
the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
(OECD), he told the paper.
A global crackdown by cash-strapped governments against tax
dodgers has dragged Switzerland into the spotlight of
international authorities.
The U.S. Justice Department is probing 11 Swiss and
Swiss-style banks suspected of helping wealthy Americans evade
taxes. Switzerland has been lobbying for a year to get the
investigations dropped in return for the payment of a hefty fine
and the transfer of names of thousands of U.S. bank clients
suspected of dodging taxes.
Parliament is set to vote on a proposal that would allow the
transfer of client names on Feb. 29. But the Social Democrats
have said they will only back the proposal if a cabinet report
into a "clean money" strategy includes a requirement for banks
to get foreign customers to prove that their money is taxed.
"Just out of reasons of practicability this is not doable.
Buehrer said. "Such a constraint would be tantantamount to a
severe disadvantage for the Swiss financial centre," Buehrer
said.
The heads of ZKB and Credit Suisse, which are
among the 11 banks being investigated by U.S. tax authorities,
are also open to asking clients for a declaration, but reject a
requirement asking for proof.
"Demanding that a client must prove that he has paid taxes
is an impossible undertaking," Credit Suisse CEO Brady Dougan
told the SonntagsBlick newspaper in an interview.
Zuercher Kantonalbank Chief Executive Martin Scholl told Der
Sonntag newspaper that such a requirement would be a "Mission
Impossible."
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Erica Billingham)