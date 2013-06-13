* Government to discuss expert report on Friday

* Swiss bank secrecy under fire from EU, U.S.

* Parliament discussing law to end U.S. tax row

ZURICH, June 13 A panel of experts set up to advise the Swiss government on tax will recommend adopting an exchange of bank client data with the European Union, Swiss radio SRF reported on Thursday, citing a confidential report from the group.

The 13-member panel led by former top government economist Aymo Brunetti was established by the government in December to define Switzerland's strategy in tax disputes with other countries.

In a report, due to be examined by the government on Friday, the commission recommends that Switzerland should offer an automatic exchange of information on EU citizens suspected of hiding untaxed money in Swiss bank accounts to all EU countries, SRF said in an audio broadcast available on its website.

The commission said Switzerland would in exchange obtain better access to European markets for its banks, threatened by an upcoming overhaul of EU markets rules, SRF said, citing two unnamed sources.

The Swiss finance ministry declined to comment.

Switzerland, the world's biggest home for offshore assets, has come under pressure to share more information with governments in the United States and Europe which are hunting tax dodgers.

Though cracks have emerged in Switzerland's outright rejection of sharing data on foreign depositors, the issue remains deeply divisive among Swiss politicians and it could take years to forge a consensus.

The EU official in charge of tax policy, Algirdas Semeta, will meet Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf in Bern on Monday to discuss swapping information.

A tax dispute with the United States is also at a crucial stage, with the Swiss parliament examining a law designed to end Swiss banks' legal troubles with U.S. authorities. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Mark Potter)