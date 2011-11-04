(Repeats to attach to snaps)

ZURICH Nov 4 The Swiss government has not offered a financial settlement to end an ongoing U.S. tax investigation into a number of the country's banks and remains willing to hand over bank client names as part of any deal, a spokesman said on Friday.

Swiss banks Credit Suisse , Julius Baer and Basler Kantonalbank are among 11 Swiss banks under investigation in connection with allegations they helped Americans to dodge taxes.

The Swiss government has been in negotiations with U.S. authorities for months over a deal aimed at getting the investigations dropped in return for the payment of fines and the transfer of names of clients suspected of tax evasion.

Mario Tuor, a spokesman for the Swiss department responsible for international financial affairs, reiterated Switzerland's stance that client names could be transferred under existing double taxation treaties. (Reporting by Katharina Bart)