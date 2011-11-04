* Switzerland in talks for months over probe into banks
* Swiss banks expected to have to pay fines, hand over
client names
* Swiss finance minister sees deal by year end
(Adds spokesman comment)
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, Nov 4 Switzerland has not offered a
financial settlement to end a U.S. tax investigation into a
number of Swiss banks but remains willing to hand over bank
client names as part of any deal, a government spokesman said on
Friday.
Basler Kantonalbank , Credit Suisse and
Julius Baer are among 11 Swiss banks under
investigation in connection with allegations they helped
Americans dodge taxes.
The government has been in talks with U.S. authorities for
months to seek a deal to get investigations dropped in return
for payment of fines and the transfer of names of clients
suspected of tax evasion.
Switzerland reached a deal with the U.S. authorities in 2009
for UBS to pay a fine of $780 million and reveal
details of around 4,450 clients, averting criminal charges.
Mario Tuor, a spokesman for the Swiss department responsible
for international financial affairs, reiterated Switzerland's
stance that client names could be transferred under existing
double-taxation treaties.
While Switzerland has expressed an interest in sealing a
deal for the whole banking sector, Tuor would not comment on a
Reuters report that the government had offered a deal for the
country's more than 300 banks.
A U.S. source briefed on the matter said Swiss authorities
had proposed a multibillion-dollar settlement to the U.S.
Internal Revenue Service to cover all its banks.
"We have not made a financial offer as part of the ongoing
talks," Tuor said.
Michael Ambuehl, Switzerland's state secretary for the
finance ministry and the country's chief negotiator on
international tax matters, in Washington this week for talks
with IRS officials.
DEAL BY YEAR END?
Finance minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said talks with the
United States had intensified and she expected a deal soon on
the basis of existing double-taxation agreements.
"I assume that we will find a solution by the end of the
year," she told the weekly Bilanz, adding Switzerland would
continue to refuse any so-called 'fishing expeditions', or broad
requests for bank client data with little evidence.
But parliament should deal with a government proposal to
allow U.S. authorities to request help finding names of
suspected tax dodgers based on defined behavioural patterns in
its December session, she told Bilanz.
Credit Suisse said earlier this week it had taken a
provision of 295 million Swiss francs $334 million) for
settling the U.S. investigation, suggesting a deal might be
near. It said the final settlement might exceed the current
provision.
Asked whether Credit Suisse would have to hand over more
client details than the 4,450 UBS had to provide,
Widmer-Schlumpf said Switzerland would only deliver more bank
data when its courts had denied any client appeals.
Swiss bank secrecy, which helped the country become the
world's biggest offshore banking centre with $2 trillion in
assets, has come under fire in recent years from cash-strapped
governments clamping down on tax evasion.
Switzerland has agreed to do more to help other countries
hunt tax cheats, recently securing deals with Britain and
Germany to regularise untaxed accounts.
($1 = 0.884 Swiss franc)
(Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Dan Lalor)