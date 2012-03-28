ZURICH, March 28 Switzerland is nearing deals
with Germany and the United States over hidden offshore
accounts, including paying U.S. officials 5 billion Swiss francs
($5.5 billion) to settle allegations of aiding tax evasion,
according to reports on Wednesday.
Tensions in Switzerland's talks with the United States have
eased after the U.S. Department of Justice shifted prosecutors
away from the crackdown on Swiss banks, Tages-Anzeiger said,
citing undisclosed sources.
That makes an indictment of another Swiss bank unlikely,
after Wegelin was indicted in February, and would represent a
more cooperative U.S. approach to negotiations.
A deal in ongoing negotiations with the United States is
likely to include Swiss banks paying 5 billion francs in fines,
Tages-Anzeiger reported, citing sources.
In withholding tax negotiations with Germany, Switzerland
has conceded a higher rate of tax to German officials,
Handelsblatt reported, citing sources close to the negotiations.
Government spokesman Mario Tuor said Switzerland has made
proposals. Switzerland expects a resolution to the talks -
meaning their failure or clinching a deal - by the end of this
week.
($1 = 0.9050 Swiss franc)
