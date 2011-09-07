* U.S. raising pressure on Switzerland over tax dodgers

* U.S. targeting Credit Suisse and smaller banks

ZURICH, Sept 7 Swiss regional bank Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) is not being investigated by the U.S. justice department, its new chairman was quoted as saying in an interview on Wednesday.

The United States has ratcheted up pressure on Switzerland in recent months, targeting Credit Suisse in a formal investigation and indicting a number of Swiss bankers, alleging they helped former UBS clients shift assets to other Swiss banks rather than coming clean to the taxman.

Switzerland bent strict bank secrecy laws to reveal the details of some 4,450 UBS clients so that UBS would avoid criminal charges.

"ZKB is not the target of an investigation of the U.S. justice department," Joerg Mueller-Ganz said in an interview with Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

(Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)