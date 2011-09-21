ZURICH, Sept 21 Swiss regional bank Zuercher
Kantonalbank (ZKB) said it has been informed it is
subject of an investigation by U.S. authorities, confirming a
Swiss newspaper report on Wednesday.
"We have been informed that we are subject of an
investigation," ZKB spokesman Basil Brunner said, declining to
give further information.
Tages-Anzeiger had reported that ZKB had been informed by
the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) that it is subject of a
probe.
The DoJ disclosed late on Monday that eight offshore banks
are subjects of U.S. federal grand jury investigations examining
whether they helped Americans evade taxes. The DoJ did not give
the names of the banks.
ZKB Chairman Joerg Mueller-Ganz had said in a newspaper
interview two weeks ago the bank was not the target of an
investigation by the DoJ.
The United States has ratcheted up pressure on Switzerland
in recent months, targeting Credit Suisse in a formal
investigation and indicting a number of Swiss bankers.
