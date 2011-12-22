ZURICH Dec 22 Israel's Bank Leumi , the country's largest bank by assets, is preparing to cut over 70 jobs at its Swiss unit, banking sources said.

The job cuts come after the bank finalised its 143 million Swiss Franc purchase of Bank Safdie at the beginning of December.

Bank Leumi (Switzerland), which employs 249 people in the country, will eliminate around 75 jobs in a restructuring set to take place in April or May 2012.

Half of the 82 staff at Banque Safdie's Geneva headquarters will be affected.

Employees were awarded a special bonus to remain in the bank until the transaction was completed. Those affected by the job cuts will be informed in January.

"Following the acquisition of Banque Safdie, the bank initiated a merger project, which includes operational and organisational synergies in order to improve efficiency in the different areas of activity and locations", said Youval Dichovski, head of Internal Audit at Bank Leumi Switzerland.