Oct 3 Sword Group SE

* Wins in consortium contract from European Commission's Directorate-General for Informatics (DIGIT) estimated at 450 million euros

* Contract concerns IT services to be provided to European Commission over next 4 years

* Contract consortium includes also Arns, Cegeka, Ordena and KPMG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)