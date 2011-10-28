ZURICH Oct 28 Electronic brokers for customised
structured products are set to hit the Swiss market next year,
allowing investors to get even better deals from banks.
"2012 will be the year in which metatools are first used,"
said Christian Reuss, head of the derivatives exchange Scoach.
In the past banks devised structured products and then
marketed them to clients. Now, however, with just a mouse click
client advisors can select a product's maturity, currency and
other features to create a made-to-order investment.
In Switzerland at least seven banks are offering 'design
your own derivative' solutions: Among them are Vontobel's
system Deritrade or UBS's Equity Investor.
Until now, clients had to compare offers by checking each
banks' platform. Yet that process is too cumbersome for many
wealth managers, and independent firms such as Structuringlab
are stepping into the gap to synchronise what is on offer. They
are offering so-called "Metatools."
"We want to get our platform online in the next few weeks,"
said Chief Executive Alain Bigar, whose six-person firm is
focussed on Switzerland for now but could expand its business to
other countries easily.
"In a first version professional investors can create
tracker and barrier reverse convertibles and compare the offers
of various issuers," he said.
Rival Xicor is eyeing business in both German and
Switzerland, and aims to launch in 2012, offering wealth
managers, banks and institutional investors many different types
of certificates.
"We've signed the first contracts with issuers," said Xicor
head Philipp Kalb. "We've also got 'oks' on the client side. Now
we've got to get clients and issuers on-line.
A similar scheme is being pursued by the Swiss financial
data provider Derivative Partners. Its chief Eric Wasescha
declined to comment.
MORE METATOOLS
The big unknown variable is what the bank Vontobel has
planned. Market participants have speculated the Zurich-based
institution, already one of the top three issuers, could set up
its own metatool, which would aggregate what various banks are
offering.
Georg von Wattenwyl, in charge of structured product
distribution at Vontobel, declined to reveal exactly what trick
the bank has up its sleeve.
For more than a year Deritrade has been open to other
counterparties and automatically searches for the best price for
options components, von Wattenwyl said.
"In coming months we will expand the platform with a lot of
smaller and also some bigger additions -- always with the goal
of better supporting the client as he manages his portfolios,"
von Wattenwyl said.
Some sector observers have speculated that Scoach, the
derivatives exchange part-owned by SIX, which operates the main
stock exchange, was considering participating in a centralised
customised product tool, as the platform is known in industry
lingo.
Were Scoach to participate in such a centralised tool, this
would boost its profile.
"We've conducted talks but they didn't lead to an
agreement," Reuss said, adding that Scoach was still
fundamentally interested in participating in a venture.
"It's possible that we'll take up negotiations again with a
market participant at a later date," he said.
Yet even if Scoach winds up not participating in a Metatool,
the company is still keen on profiting from the growing interest
in customised products. Scoach is currently working on a new
trading segment for structured products that are neither listed
nor even sold publicly.
"For these products we plan to use the asset of our good
infrastructure in a modified form," he said.
(Writing by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)