Nov 3 SXC Health Solutions Corp
posted a third-quarter profit that edged past market
expectations helped by strong growth in its new customer
numbers, and the pharmacy benefit manager raised its full-year
outlook.
For 2011, SXC Health now expects adjusted earnings of
$1.62-$1.63 a share. It had earlier predicted $1.58-$1.62 a
share.
The company's shares took a beating late last month as
investors were worried after its largest customer HealthSpring
agreed to be acquired by Cigna .
SXC Health's July-September net income was $25.3 million, or
40 cents a share, compared with $16.2 million, or 26 cents a
share in the year-ago quarter.
Excluding items, the company earned 44 cents a share.
Total revenue rose a staggering 163 percent to $1.29
billion.
Analysts had expected earnings of 43 cents a share, on
revenue of $1.20 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $44.49 on Wednesday on
Nasdaq.
