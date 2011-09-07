(Follows alerts)

* Q4 adj loss/shr $0.09 vs est loss/shr $0.12

* Q4 rev $13 mln vs est $12 mln

Sept 7 Communications equipment provider Sycamore Networks posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by its intelligent bandwidth management business.

For the fourth quarter, Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based Sycamore reported a loss of $3.6 million, or 13 cents a share, compared with a profit of $521,000, or 2 cents a share, in the last year period.

Excluding items, the company lost 9 cents a share.

Revenue fell 41 percent to $13 million.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 12 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $12 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Sycamore, which counts Verizon Communications and Sprint Nextel as its customers, closed at $16.81 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)