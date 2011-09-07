BRIEF-Central European Media Q4 revenue rose 6 pct to $207.1 mln
* Central European Media Enterprises LTD. reports results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016
(Follows alerts)
* Q4 adj loss/shr $0.09 vs est loss/shr $0.12
* Q4 rev $13 mln vs est $12 mln
Sept 7 Communications equipment provider Sycamore Networks posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by its intelligent bandwidth management business.
For the fourth quarter, Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based Sycamore reported a loss of $3.6 million, or 13 cents a share, compared with a profit of $521,000, or 2 cents a share, in the last year period.
Excluding items, the company lost 9 cents a share.
Revenue fell 41 percent to $13 million.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 12 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $12 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Sycamore, which counts Verizon Communications and Sprint Nextel as its customers, closed at $16.81 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Central European Media Enterprises LTD. reports results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Says Janus tie-up on course to complete end-May (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, bullet points)
SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Oil prices rose on Thursday, boosted by an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories, although bloated crude supplies meant that fuel markets remain under pressure.