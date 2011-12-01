(Follows alerts)

* Q1 adj. loss/shr $0.03 vs est. loss/shr $0.13

* Q2 rev $15.4 mln vs est. $12 mln

Dec 1 Communications equipment provider Sycamore Networks posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by its bandwidth management business.

For the first quarter, the company, reported a loss of $1.6 million, or 6 cents a share, compared with a loss of $6.5 million, or 23 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, losses came in at 3 cents a share.

Sycamore, which counts Verizon Communications and Sprint Nextel among its customers, said revenue fell 32 percent to $15.4 million.

Two analysts expected a loss of 13 cents a share while one analyst expected revenue of $12 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based company closed at $19.80 on Nasdaq on Wednesday. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)