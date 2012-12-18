(Corrects to show pretax profit of 600 mln DKK is for full-year 2012, not Q4)

Dec 18 Sydbank A/S : * Says for 2012 (not Q4) a pretax profit of around DKK 600 mln is expected * Says to record additional impairment charges in 2012. * Says dkk 250m of the individual solvency need was

set aside to cover the credit risk on retail client exposures * Sydbank says the bank has decided to record additional

impairment charges of around dkk 300-350m for its retail client loans * Sydbank says impairment charges are now projected to

represent around dkk 1,750m for 2012