BRIEF-Indre Sogn Sparebank to pay cash dividend of NOK 3.00
* Cash dividend to be paid is of 3.00 Norwegian crowns per equity certificate
(Corrects to show pretax profit of 600 mln DKK is for full-year 2012, not Q4)
Dec 18 Sydbank A/S : * Says for 2012 (not Q4) a pretax profit of around DKK 600 mln is expected * Says to record additional impairment charges in 2012. * Says dkk 250m of the individual solvency need was
set aside to cover the credit risk on retail client exposures * Sydbank says the bank has decided to record additional
impairment charges of around dkk 300-350m for its retail client loans * Sydbank says impairment charges are now projected to
represent around dkk 1,750m for 2012
* Q4 revenue 420 million Norwegian crowns ($50 million) versus 391 million crowns year ago
NAIROBI, Feb 14 Rwanda set the price of its initial public offering of shares in I&M Bank Rwanda Ltd at 90 francs ($0.1085) each, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.