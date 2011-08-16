* Q2 pretax profit 6 mln Danish crowns, vs 206 mln forecast
* Loan impairments fall to 240 mln crowns, from 310 mln
* Keeps 2011 guidance unchanged
* Shares down 9 percent
COPENHAGEN, Aug 16 Danish lender Sydbank
missed forecasts as second-quarter pretax profit was
all but wiped out, hit by a fall in trading income and losses on
its investment portfolio.
April-June pretax profit fell to 6 million Danish crowns
($1.16 million) from 109 million in the 2010 period, compared
with a 206 million forecast in a Reuters poll.
"In 2011, the international as well as Danish economic
climate has deteriorated and the market conditions for banking
have changed, causing greater uncertainty about the group's
trading income in particular," Sydbank said on Tuesday .
Denmark's third-biggest financial group by value said
trading income fell 28 percent to 235 million crowns, while its
investment portfolio lost 62 million against an 8 million
profit.
The bank stood by its earlier guidance for full-year 2011
core earnings before impairment charges to be in a range of
1.7-2.0 billion crowns.
Loan impairments declined to 240 million crowns from 310
million a year ago, in line with a 238 million forecast.
Sydbank shares were down 9.0 percent by 1217 GMT, with the
Copenhagen blue-chip index down 3.2 percent.
($1 = 5.157 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Dan Lalor)