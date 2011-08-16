* Q2 pretax profit 6 mln Danish crowns, vs 206 mln forecast

* Loan impairments fall to 240 mln crowns, from 310 mln

* Keeps 2011 guidance unchanged

* Shares down 9 percent

COPENHAGEN, Aug 16 Danish lender Sydbank missed forecasts as second-quarter pretax profit was all but wiped out, hit by a fall in trading income and losses on its investment portfolio.

April-June pretax profit fell to 6 million Danish crowns ($1.16 million) from 109 million in the 2010 period, compared with a 206 million forecast in a Reuters poll.

"In 2011, the international as well as Danish economic climate has deteriorated and the market conditions for banking have changed, causing greater uncertainty about the group's trading income in particular," Sydbank said on Tuesday .

Denmark's third-biggest financial group by value said trading income fell 28 percent to 235 million crowns, while its investment portfolio lost 62 million against an 8 million profit.

The bank stood by its earlier guidance for full-year 2011 core earnings before impairment charges to be in a range of 1.7-2.0 billion crowns.

Loan impairments declined to 240 million crowns from 310 million a year ago, in line with a 238 million forecast.

Sydbank shares were down 9.0 percent by 1217 GMT, with the Copenhagen blue-chip index down 3.2 percent. ($1 = 5.157 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Dan Lalor)