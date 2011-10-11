(Corrects to Sydbank, not Jyske Bank in first paragraph)

COPENHAGEN, Oct 11 Sydbank , Denmark's third biggest listed bank by market capitalisation, is to cut 89 jobs, restructure part of the bank and raise interests rates to reduce costs and counter higher funding costs.

"As a consequence of the continued setback in the economy it is no longer sufficient to keep costs at an unchanged level," the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bank said Sydbank AG in Switzerland would transfer some of its clients to Nordea International Private Banking in Switzerland, part of Nordic banking group Nordea .

It was currently looking into whether it would transfer the remaining activities to other parties or wind up its Swiss operations, it said in the statement.

The bank would also merge its advisory services provided to clients residing outside Denmark and reduce its opening hours at branches, it said.

"This is enough for now, but it will depend on the economic development," chief executive Karen Frosig told Reuters.

"In the spring, we thought it was moving forward, but we must now conclude that it is not," Frosig said.

The bank would raise the interest rates of floating-rate loans by up to half a percentage point as of Oct. 14, it said.

The rate increases were based on the continuing turmoil in the international financial markets, which causes increasing funding charges for the banks, Sydbank said in the statement.

Shares in Sydbank were up 1.7 percent at 0745 GMT, outperforming a 0.4 percent fall in the benchmark OMXC20 index . (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Will Waterman)