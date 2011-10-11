(Corrects paragraph 6 to show Nymann works for Alm Brand, not Handelsbanken)

COPENHAGEN, Oct 11 Sydbank , Denmark's third biggest listed bank by market capitalisation, is to cut 89 jobs, restructure part of the bank and raise interests rates to reduce costs and counter higher funding costs.

The bank will also cut its opening hours at branches and could wind up its Swiss activities, it said on Tuesday.

"This is enough for now, but it will depend on the economic development," chief executive Karen Frosig told Reuters.

"In the spring, we thought it was moving forward, but we must now conclude that it is not," Frosig said.

Shares in Sydbank were up 0.7 percent at 97.75 crowns at 0859 GMT after reaching a high of 98.80 crowns, outperforming a 1.1 percent fall in the benchmark OMXC20 index .

"It (the initiatives) is a reaction to bad news. The positive angle is that they react," said Alm Brand analyst Stig Nymann.

The bank said Sydbank AG in Switzerland would transfer some clients to Nordea International Private Banking in Switzerland, part of Nordic banking group Nordea .

It was currently looking into whether it would transfer the remaining activities to other parties or wind up its Swiss operations, it said in the statement.

"As a consequence of the continued setback in the economy it is no longer sufficient to keep costs at an unchanged level," Sydbank said in a statement.

The bank said it would raise the interest rates on floating-rate loans by up to half a percentage point as of Oct. 14 due to continuing turmoil in international financial markets, which was raising funding costs.

In spite of the cost-cutting initiatives, the bank would be willing to participate in the consolidation process in Denmark and had sufficient capital to do so, Frosig said.

The initiatives were expected to cut the bank's costs by about 50 million Danish crowns ($9,2 million) per year, she said.

CONSOLIDATION AHEAD

Denmark's financial sector, fragmented into over 100 banks, has taken heavy writedowns after excessive lending to property buyers and has also been hit by rising funding costs.

International funding markets are closed to all but about five big banks in Denmark, and the country saw its 10th bank fall into state hands over the weekend.

Last month, Danish political parties agreed to adjust a bank aid package to help the Nordic country's smaller liquidity-squeezed banks and promote mergers within the sector.

The agreement followed growing worries that more small Danish banks could fail. But it has offered little guarantee to creditors, which has contributed to a shortage of international funding to all but a handful of the country's banks.

Denmark's central bank threw a lifeline to the banks last month by offering a new six-month loan at its main lending rate and widening the collateral it accepts.

"Looking at the structure of the Danish banking market, there is likely to be consolidation activity over the next couple of years," LD Markets analyst Torsten Bech said. ($1 = 5.451 Danish Crowns) (Additional reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Will Waterman)