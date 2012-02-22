* Q4 pretax profit 95 mln DKK, vs 287 mln forecast
* Q4 loan loss 460 mln DKK, vs 263 mln forecast
* Shares down 1.9 percent
By Mette Fraende
COPENHAGEN, Feb 22 Danish bank Sydbank
said it will not pay a dividend for 2011, after a
writedown on lending to farmers saw it miss quarterly profit
forecasts, adding it expected core earnings to rise this year,
albeit only slightly.
"The fourth-quarter result is marked by our decision to take
an additional writedown on our agricultural portfolio of 200
million crowns ($36 million)," chief executive Karen Frosig said
on Wednesday.
The charge on its portfolio of cattle farming, pig farming
and crop production resulted from tightened lending parameters
for its agricultural buildings and plant business, Sydbank said.
It made a fourth-quarter pretax profit of 95 million crowns,
compared with a forecast for 287 million in a Reuters poll and
after a 23 million loss in the 2010 period.
The bank's total core income was steady at 1.11 billion
crowns, in line with estimates.
"The continuing financial uncertainty leads generally to
more difficult business conditions and the result is
unsatisfactory," Sydbank said. "The development in core
earnings, exclusive (of) trading income, is satisfactory."
Full-year core income, excluding trading income, rose 0.5
percent to 3.32 billion crowns. Trading income fell 28 percent
to 927 million crowns
Sydbank shares were down 1.9 percent at 110.80 crowns at
1150 GMT, with the Copenhagen stock exchange's benchmark index
down 0.6 percent.
TROUBLED FARMERS HURT
Loan losses rose to 460 million crowns from 456 million,
against expectations of a fall to 263 million.
Danish banks have been stung by high funding costs and bad
loans, primarily through exposure to the property market, with
some starting to see higher writedowns from agricultural
customers feeling the economic slowdown.
"The agricultural sector is right now the troubled child
for the financial sector," Alm. Brand markets analyst Stig
Nymann said. "I do not see the extraordinary writedown as a big
surprise, but more as an expression that they realise the
agricultural sector is facing some challenges."
Nymann said the bank's 2012 outlook looked cautious.
Sydbank forecast a slight rise in 2012 core earnings before
impairment charges for loans and advances and said it expected
unchanged or slightly higher trading income this year.
In October, Sydbank cut its full-year outlook after a 90
percent drop in third-quarter pretax profit, hurt by lower
trading income and one-off costs related to staff cuts, and said
more cuts could be necessary.
Two weeks ago, Sydbank unveiled plans to cut 89 jobs,
restructure part of the bank and raise interests rates to reduce
costs and counter higher funding costs.
The announcement came about four weeks after the Nordic
region's biggest bank Nordea said it would slash 2,000
jobs, 6 percent of its staff, over the next two years, as new
regulations drive up costs.
Also, rival Jyske Bank, Denmark's second-biggest
bank by market capitalisation, has announced plans to cut 250
jobs, merge branches and raise interest rates. A similar plan
has been announced by Danske Bank, the country's
biggest lender.
($1 = 5.6059 Danish crowns)
