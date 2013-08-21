COPENHAGEN Aug 21 Denmark's Sydbank
reported a bigger-than-expected rise in pretax profit for the
second quarter on Wednesday underpinned by stronger core income,
stable costs and easing loan losses.
Sydbank, the third-biggest Danish bank by market
capitalisation, reported pretax profit of 318 million Danish
crowns ($57.25 million) up from a year-ago loss of 187 million
and beating an average 200 million forecast in a Reuters poll.
Loan impairments shrank to 325 million crowns from 678
million in the corresponding quarter a year ago, marginally more
than an average 306 million crowns forecast in the poll.
($1 = 5.5546 Danish crowns)
(Via Stockholm newsroom)