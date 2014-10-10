BRIEF-FIH Group says received letter from Dolphin Fund requesting information
* Confirms that it received a letter from Dolphin on Tuesday requesting certain information
Oct 10 Sydbank A/S : * Says will buy 12,210,000 shares in DLR Kredit for 200 million Danish crowns ($34 mln) Source text for Eikon:
* Confirms that it received a letter from Dolphin on Tuesday requesting certain information
* for period from 1 February 2017 to 28 February 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB560.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* unit and company entered disposal agreement with perfect sign investments in relation to sale and purchase of shares and loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: