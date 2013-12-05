COPENHAGEN Dec 5 Danmark's Sydbank said on Thursday: * To record extraordinary impairment charges of 500 mln Danish crowns in the fourth quarter of 2013 * Impairment charges in Q4 2013 are projected to represent around 850 mln crowns in total * The impairment charges in the fourth quarter mainly concern non-defaulted loans and advances. * The reason for the extraordinary impairment charges is an inspection