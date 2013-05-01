BRIEF-S&P Global names Marco Alverà to board of directors
COPENHAGEN May 1 Denmark's Sydbank reported a fall in pretax profit for the first quarter, hurt by an unexpected rise in loan impairments.
Sydbank, the third-biggest Danish bank by market capitalisation, reported pretax profit of 184 million Danish crowns ($32.54 million), missing an average 245 million forecast in a Reuters poll
Loan impairments rose to 349 million crowns from 297 million in the corresponding quarter a year ago, exceeding an average 269 million crowns forecast in the poll. ($1 = 5.6549 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)
NEW YORK, March 10 U.S. Treasury yields turned lower on Friday with benchmark yields receding from 12-week highs as data on domestic hiring last month came in stronger than analyst forecasts but fell short of even more upbeat views among traders.
* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce- the approval would permit CIBC to purchase for cancellation from time to time up to eight million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: