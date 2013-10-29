COPENHAGEN Oct 29 Pretax profit at Danish bank Sydbank missed forecasts in the third quarter, following a drop in trading income and rising loan impairment charges.

The bank's third quarter trading income dropped 63 percent to 31 million Danish crowns ($5.73 mln) compared with the same quarter a year ago, while loan impairments rose 33 percent to 299 million.

Sydbank, the third-biggest Danish bank by market capitalisation, reported pretax profit of 114 million Danish crowns, down from 411 million a year ago and below an average 254 million forecast in a Reuters poll.

The bank kept its forecast for 2013 unchanged.

($1 = 5.4111 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen)