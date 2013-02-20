COPENHAGEN Feb 20 Denmark's Sydbank
reported higher-than-expected pretax profit for 2012 despite a
spike in bad loan provisions, and forecast significantly lower
impairment charges in 2013.
Sydbank, the third-biggest Danish bank by market
capitalisation, reported 2012 pretax profit of 624 million
Danish crowns ($112 million).
Analysts on average expected 598 million crowns, according
to a Reuters poll, after the company warned in December of
bigger loan provisions to account for the possible impact of
higher interest rates on its portfolio of housing loans.
($1 = 5.5847 Danish crowns)
