* Q3 pretax profit 25 mln DKK vs 206 mln forecast

* Cuts 2011 outlook due to uncertainty, falling trading income

* Bank could face more reorganisation, cuts -CEO

* Shares down 1.0 pct, underperforming positive wider market (Adds details, quotes, share price)

By Mette Fraende

COPENHAGEN, Oct 25 Denmark's Sydbank cut its full-year outlook after posting a 90 percent drop in third-quarter pretax profit, hurt by lower trading income and one-off costs related to staff cuts, and warned more cuts could be necessary.

The country's third-biggest financial group by market capitalisation reported a fall in pretax profit to 25 million Danish crowns ($4.7 million) from 246 million a year ago, missing analysts' 206 million average forecast in a Reuters poll.

Third-quarter results were hit by a one-off cost of 146 million crowns related to the staff reductions and other reorganisation measures.

The bank lowered its guidance for 2011 core earnings before impairment charges and advances to a range of 1.7 billion to 1.85 billion crowns ($317.0-344.9 million) from an earlier forecast range of 1.7-2.0 billion.

"The narrowing is solely ascribable to the lower trading income and the uncertainty associated therewith for the remainder of the year," Sydbank said in its report.

"If the economic situation worsens, it (job cuts) is definitely not enough," Chief Executive Karen Frosig told Reuters. "But it is a continuing process to reorganise. We will always do that."

Two weeks ago, Sydbank unveiled plans to cut 89 jobs, restructure part of the bank and raise interests rates to reduce costs and counter higher funding costs.

The announcement came about four weeks after the Nordic region's biggest bank Nordea said it would slash 2,000 jobs, 6 percent of its staff, over the next two years, as new regulations drive up costs for the sector.

Also last month, rival Jyske Bank , Denmark's second-biggest bank by market capitalisation, announced plans to cut 250 jobs, merge branches and raise interest rates.

Danish banks have been stung by high funding costs and bad loans, primarily through exposure to the property market. International funding markets are frozen to all but the country's biggest.

Earlier this month, the country saw its tenth bank fall into the hands of the state since the start of the financial crisis in 2008.

Shares in Sydbank were down 1.0 percent to 95.70 crowns by 1258 GMT. The Copenhagen benchmark index was up 0.1 percent.

The stock has lost 37 percent since the start of the year.

"It is a weaker bottom line than we had hoped for," Alm. Brand analyst Stig Nymann said.

Sydbank reduced loan writedowns to 245 million crowns in the third quarter from 311 million in the same period last year, roughly in line with an average 243 million loss forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

"The result is disappointing but that is due to one-offs and the underlying result is decent," Nykredit analyst Mads Thinggaard said.

Profit from the bank's July-September trading activities dropped to 164 million crowns from 325 million a year earlier, missing analysts' average 232 million crowns expectation.

"It is positive that the core earnings rise (excluding trading income), but like all other financial institutions, we are challenged by the development of the Danish economy," Frosig said in a statement. ($1=5.363 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Will Waterman)