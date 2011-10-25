* Q3 pretax profit 25 mln DKK vs 206 mln forecast
* Cuts 2011 outlook due to uncertainty, falling trading
income
* Bank could face more reorganisation, cuts -CEO
* Shares down 1.0 pct, underperforming positive wider market
(Adds details, quotes, share price)
By Mette Fraende
COPENHAGEN, Oct 25 Denmark's Sydbank
cut its full-year outlook after posting a 90 percent drop in
third-quarter pretax profit, hurt by lower trading income and
one-off costs related to staff cuts, and warned more cuts could
be necessary.
The country's third-biggest financial group by market
capitalisation reported a fall in pretax profit to 25 million
Danish crowns ($4.7 million) from 246 million a year ago,
missing analysts' 206 million average forecast in a Reuters
poll.
Third-quarter results were hit by a one-off cost of 146
million crowns related to the staff reductions and other
reorganisation measures.
The bank lowered its guidance for 2011 core earnings before
impairment charges and advances to a range of 1.7 billion to
1.85 billion crowns ($317.0-344.9 million) from an earlier
forecast range of 1.7-2.0 billion.
"The narrowing is solely ascribable to the lower trading
income and the uncertainty associated therewith for the
remainder of the year," Sydbank said in its report.
"If the economic situation worsens, it (job cuts) is
definitely not enough," Chief Executive Karen Frosig told
Reuters. "But it is a continuing process to reorganise. We will
always do that."
Two weeks ago, Sydbank unveiled plans to cut 89 jobs,
restructure part of the bank and raise interests rates to reduce
costs and counter higher funding costs.
The announcement came about four weeks after the Nordic
region's biggest bank Nordea said it would slash 2,000
jobs, 6 percent of its staff, over the next two years, as new
regulations drive up costs for the sector.
Also last month, rival Jyske Bank , Denmark's
second-biggest bank by market capitalisation, announced plans to
cut 250 jobs, merge branches and raise interest rates.
Danish banks have been stung by high funding costs and bad
loans, primarily through exposure to the property market.
International funding markets are frozen to all but the
country's biggest.
Earlier this month, the country saw its tenth bank fall into
the hands of the state since the start of the financial crisis
in 2008.
Shares in Sydbank were down 1.0 percent to 95.70 crowns by
1258 GMT. The Copenhagen benchmark index was up 0.1
percent.
The stock has lost 37 percent since the start of the year.
"It is a weaker bottom line than we had hoped for," Alm.
Brand analyst Stig Nymann said.
Sydbank reduced loan writedowns to 245 million crowns in the
third quarter from 311 million in the same period last year,
roughly in line with an average 243 million loss forecast in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
"The result is disappointing but that is due to one-offs and
the underlying result is decent," Nykredit analyst Mads
Thinggaard said.
Profit from the bank's July-September trading activities
dropped to 164 million crowns from 325 million a year earlier,
missing analysts' average 232 million crowns expectation.
"It is positive that the core earnings rise (excluding
trading income), but like all other financial institutions, we
are challenged by the development of the Danish economy," Frosig
said in a statement.
($1=5.363 Danish Crowns)
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Will Waterman)