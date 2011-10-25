COPENHAGEN Oct 25 Danish bank Sydbank
on Tuesday reported a steeper-than-expected fall in profits for
the third quarter and cut its full-year 2011 guidance due to
uncertainty and lower trading income.
The bank said it now saw 2011 core earnings before
impairment charges and advances in a range of 1.7 billion to
1.85 billion Danish crowns ($317.0-344.9 million) instead of an
earlier forecast of 1.7-2.0 billion.
Pretax profit fell to 25 million crowns from 246 million in
the third quarter last year, missing a 206 million crowns
average forecasts by analysts in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 5.363 Danish Crowns)
(Reporting by Mette Fraende)