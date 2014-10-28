BRIEF-Biomatics Capital closes $200 mln fund
* Biomatics Capital closes $200 million fund; investments focus on genomics and digital health Source text for Eikon:
Oct 28 Sydbank A/S
* Q3 total income 1.15 billion Danish crowns (Reuters poll 1.14 billion crowns)
* Q3 loan losses 129 million crowns (Reuters poll 165 million crowns)
* Q3 net profit 314 million crowns (Reuters poll 266 million crowns)
* Continues to project rising core income and trading income in 2014
* Says 2014 integration and restructuring costs are still forecast to total around 75 million crowns
* Says 2014 costs (core earnings) are still expected to increase as a result of acquisition of DiBa Bank
* Says 2014 impairment charges for loans and advances of around 700-800 million crowns are projected
* Says 2014 integration and restructuring costs are still forecast to total around 75 million crowns
* Says Q3 tier 1 capital ratio 16.4 pct versus 16.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Biomatics Capital closes $200 million fund; investments focus on genomics and digital health Source text for Eikon:
SAO PAULO, March 15 The Brazilian government is preparing a replacement for the benchmark interest rate that state development bank BNDES uses to peg long-term corporate loans, the latest step toward reducing costly subsidies, newspaper Valor Econômico said on Wednesday.
PRAGUE, March 15 The Czech central bank's receivables from abroad grew by 119 billion crowns, or 4.4 billion euros, between March 1 and March 10, the bank's balance sheet showed on Wednesday.